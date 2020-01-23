Goa: Budget committee seeks details of previous allocations

The Goa legislative Assembly's budget committee on Thursday sought details from various departments about budgetary allocations and utilisation of funds. The committee, headed by Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, met on Thursday to take stock of the financial situation with respect to the last budget.

The Budget Session of the Goa Legislative Assembly would be held from February 3 to 7. The committee has asked the finance department to furnish details such as allocation, sanction and utilisation of budgetary provisions made for various departments, Sardesai said.

It has also sought to know whether the state government had reappropriated the budget and if the money, which was borrowed from the RBI, was used to pay salaries of government servants, he added. Sardesai said the committee wanted to know if financial provisions were made for additional 5,000 jobs, which the state government has sought to fill in the days to come.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is also the finance minister, would be presenting the budget on February 6, he said, adding that the committee will meet again on February 5. PTI RPS ARU ARU.

