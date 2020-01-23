Left Menu
Maha: Man kills friend after dispute over Rs 200

  Updated: 23-01-2020 16:37 IST
  Created: 23-01-2020 16:37 IST
A 23-year-old labourer has been arrested in the western suburb of Bandra for allegedly killing his friend, who failed to return Rs 200 that his brother had borrowed, police said on Thursday. Maruti Shetty killed Ramesh Shetty (25) by pushing him into a nullah at Nirmal Nagar on Wednesday, an official said.

"Ramesh's elder brother had borrowed Rs 200 from Maruti, promising to return the money at the earliest," senior inspector Sangram Pache of Nirmal Nagar police station said. When the money was not returned despite frequent reminders, the accused got into a fight with Ramesh and pushed him into the nullah where he drowned, the official said.

A few locals alerted the police, after which the victim's body was fished out of the nullah and taken to civic-run V N Desai Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said. The accused has been booked under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Pache added..

