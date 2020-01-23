Small aircraft makes emergency landing on expressway near Delhi

A two-seater aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Thursday following engine failure, officials said. The incident took place around 1.45 pm on the highway near Sadarpur village, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

"The plane had two pilots onboard and both of them are safe," Naithani told PTI. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Meerut at 2 pm following engine failure, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

The left wing of the aircraft, which departed from Bareilly for the Hindon airbase at 11.16 am, suffered some damages in the incident but traffic movement on the highway remained normal, he said. The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has been using the aircraft for training, Deputy Superintendent of police (Sadar) Anshu Jain said.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Kundli–Ghaziabad–Palwal Expressway or National Expressway 2 is a 135-km-long, six-lane expressway passing through the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It is located around 50 km from the national capital.

