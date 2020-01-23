Left Menu
Netaji Jayanti celebrated in Jharkhand

  PTI
  • |
  Ranchi
  • |
  Updated: 23-01-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:49 IST
Paying glowing tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oraon on Thursday said that there had been differences of opinions during Netajis time but there had never been "differences of minds". Oraon, also the president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC), said nowadays anybody having differences of opinions "are levelled as anti-nationals".

"Today is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the environment now has become 'desh premi' versus 'desh drohi' (patriots versus anti-nationals). If there is any differences of opinions, we take them as 'desh drohi'," Oraon rued. " ... when the Congress gave the slogan quit India in 1942, ... There were differences of opinions, but never differences of minds (then)," Oraon said.

He said Netaji was an epitome of sacrifice and discipline as he quit materialistic life in search of freedom of India, taking great pains. Netaji had the ability to organise the youth and make them committed towards the nation, Oraon, a former IPS officer, said.

Earlier, hundreds of Congress leaders and workers marched through the streets and went to the bust of Netaji at Trikon Havan Kundu here. The Jharkhand government announced the day as a public holiday..

