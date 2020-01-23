HIGHLIGHTS SOUTH AT 6 PM
HIGHLIGHTS SOUTH AT 6 PM Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM. MDS7 VIRUS-KL-VIJAYAN Coronavirus: Kerala CM writes to External Affairs minister Thiruvananthapuram: Amid reports that a Keralite nurse working in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Gulf nation and ensure expert treatment.
MDS4 KA-BOMB-LD ACCUSED Airport bomb case: Suspect brought to Mangaluru Mangaluru: The man, suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here and surrendered before the police in Bengaluru, has been brought to the city for further investigation, police said. MDS3 KL-KILLING-GUN Gun used to kill TN police officer recovered from drain Kochi: A gun allegedly used to kill a Tamil Nadu police officer early this month was recovered from a drainage near the KSRTC bus stand here by the 'Q' branch team probing the case, police said.
MES4 PD-AFT MILL-CM Bedi intimidating, pressuring officers of AFT Mill: Pondy CM Puducherry: Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy accused Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of intimidating and pressuring officers of the government-owned AFT Mill here and giving directions to them to close the century-old mill. MES5 KA--OUTFITS-BAN Taken steps to ban outfits into anti-social activities: K'taka govt Bengaluru: The Karnataka government said it has taken necessary steps to ban organisations involved in anti-social activities and has sent the required information to the Centre in this regard..
