Netaji will be remembered for his love for the motherland: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday paid rich tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said Netaji will be remembered forever for his dedicated love for the motherland. Patnaik and Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal visited Netaji's birthplace at Cuttack and paid floral tribute at his statue. Netaji was born in Cuttack on January 23, 1897.

"Netaji is one of the greatest fighters of Indian freedom movement," the governor said while Patnaik said Netaji will be remembered forever for his dedicated love for the motherland. "My tribute to the son of the soil, great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his love for the nation, courage and sacrifice," Patnaik said in his twitter post.

Patnaik earlier in the day garlanded the statue of freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai in the state Assembly premises on his 211th birth anniversary. The chief minister said that his (Sai) dedication towards freedom struggle and protection of tribal interests will inspire the state.

Sai was born on January 23, 1809, and passed away on February 28, 1884. He was born at Khinda village in Sambalpur district of Odisha. A memorial meeting was also organized at the Congress Bhawan here where OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and others paid rich tribute towards Netaji and Veer Surendra Sai. The Congress leaders garlanded statues of Netaji and Sai at Rasulgarh Chhak and VSS Nagar respectively.

The state government has organized several functions to celebrate the birth anniversaries of the two legendary leaders..

