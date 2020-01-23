CRPF commando deployed in Mukesh Ambani's security found dead, suicide suspected

A CRPF commando deployed in the security cover of Mukesh Ambani was found dead at the RIL Chairman's residence with authorities probing if he killed himself or died after his service weapon went off accidentally, officials said. They said constable Botara D Rambhai was found dead Wednesday night at the 'Antilia' residence of the businessman in south Mumbai.

It is yet to be ascertained if the jawan committed suicide or his weapon went off accidentally, they said. It, however, looks to be a case of suicide, the officials said.

The deceased hailed from Junagadh district of Gujarat and had joined the force in 2014. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is entrusted with securing Ambani under the top 'Z+' category of VIP security cover.

His wife Nita Ambani is also protected by the force under a similar cover but she has a smaller category of 'Y' cover.

