Two cops suspended after videos of them taking bribe go viral

Two policemen were suspended in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district after purported videos of them accepting bribe inside a police station went viral on social media, an official said. Constables Prashant Yadav and Bajrang Tomar, both posted at Bahodapur police station, were suspended after videos of them accepting bribe surfaced on social media, he added.

The action was initiated by superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin on Wednesday, additional director general (Gwalior Range) Raja Babu Singh said. "Receiving a bribe inside a police station is a serious matter. After getting the videos, I directed the Gwalior SP to immediately suspend both the constables," Singh said.

An additional superintendent of police (ASP) level officer will investigate the entire matter and a stringent action will be taken against the accused after the investigation, he added. According to sources, the suspended constables were taking bribe for issuing a receipt for a complaint filed by some people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

