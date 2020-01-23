Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two cops suspended after videos of them taking bribe go viral

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gwalior
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:04 IST
Two cops suspended after videos of them taking bribe go viral

Two policemen were suspended in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district after purported videos of them accepting bribe inside a police station went viral on social media, an official said. Constables Prashant Yadav and Bajrang Tomar, both posted at Bahodapur police station, were suspended after videos of them accepting bribe surfaced on social media, he added.

The action was initiated by superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin on Wednesday, additional director general (Gwalior Range) Raja Babu Singh said. "Receiving a bribe inside a police station is a serious matter. After getting the videos, I directed the Gwalior SP to immediately suspend both the constables," Singh said.

An additional superintendent of police (ASP) level officer will investigate the entire matter and a stringent action will be taken against the accused after the investigation, he added. According to sources, the suspended constables were taking bribe for issuing a receipt for a complaint filed by some people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Lather in semis, Nikhat Zareen bows out of Strandja Memorial

Former world silver-winner Sonia Lather 57kg entered the semi-finals to be assured of a medal but defending champion Nikhat Zareen 51kg bowed out of the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday. Lather, also a two-...

PM fulfilling "anti-Muslim agenda" of Jana Sangh, Hindu

JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Thursday called on secular regional parties and Congress to fight against the divisive policies of the central government like the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens with a Common Min...

Over 600 people to participate in R-Day celebrations in Netherlands

Indias 71st Republic Day will be celebrated in a grand manner at the India House here -- the residence of Ambassador of India to the Netherlands -- and more than 600 Indian community members are expected to participate in the activities, an...

India provides 30,000 doses of vaccine to Maldives after measles outbreak

Swiftly responding to a request from the Maldives, India on Thursday provided 30,000 doses of Measles and Rubella MR vaccine to contain the measles outbreak in the Indian Ocean country. The doses of MR vaccine were quickly procured from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020