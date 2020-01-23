Bring National Register of Unemployed Youth: Digvijaya to PM

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should come out with a "National Register of Unemployed Youth" instead of the NRC. The Rajya Sabha member also said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was involving the youth in activities such as religious processions instead of giving them jobs.

"Young people should ask Amit Shah and Modi to bring out a National Register of Unemployed Youth (NRUY) instead of NRC," Singh told reporters here. The National Register of Citizens (NRC), which some people in the government have said would be implemented across the country after it was implemented in Assam, has evoked strong opposition.

"Prepare a register of unemployment youth. We already have citizenship register. You took biometrics for Aadhaar card, you have voter cards, so why NRC is needed?" the veteran Congress leader asked. "I have a piece of advice for unemployed youth: you can follow your religion. Nobody can stop you. But do not be misled by them (BJP)," Singh said.

"They are not providing you employment but leading on the path which is devoid of employment," he added. "Instead of generating employment for jobless people, the RSS has engaged them in religious processions, in Kawad yatra, Chunri yatra, Bhandara (public feast) and other such activities," he said.

For the BJP, "whipping up communal passion has become a means to garner votes," he alleged..

