Object was not firecracker, says Cong MLA injured in explosion

Congress MLA N A Harris, who sustained minor injuries in a suspected explosion, on Thursday demanded that the police thoroughly investigate the matter because the object that exploded was not a firecracker as it had ball-bearings inside it. According to Harris' son Nalapad, the incident occurred at about 9.30 pm when the MLA was addressing a gathering in the city organised by party workers.

"Someone threw an explosive at him which exploded with a great noise. Somehow, my father escaped. In this incident, three others were injured," he said. He was taken to a private hospital where the doctors kept him under observation for about 12 hours and later discharged him.

A family member said Harris sustained injuries in his leg and received stitches. Speaking to reporters after coming out of the hospital, Harris said "The object that exploded was not like a (fire) cracker. It was round-shaped with ball bearings in it.

We have seen crackers as we celebrate Diwali but this was not a cracker. The Forensic Science Laboratory team has taken a sample." The MLA said the state Home minister has spoken to him and he has faith in the police. "We want to know the motive behind it," he said.

The congress leader said he cannot recall having any enemy but this incident has scared him. Harris said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress functionaries called on him and inquired about his well-being.

