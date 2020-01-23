New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL48 JK-LD-ARREST Suspended DSP Davinder Singh, 4 others produced in court; granted 15-day NIA custody Jammu: Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested for helping terrorists, was produced in a special court here on Thursday and was sent to 15-day NIA custody with four co-accused, officials said.

DEL64 PB-PAK-LD AMARINDER Amarinder urges Imran to ensure safety of Pak Sikh leader Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Pakistan premiere Imran Khan to ensure the safety of a Sikh leader who has alleged persecution by fundamentalists in that country. DES50 RJ-CITIZENSHIP-LD PILOT Rajasthan govt to introduce resolution against CAA: Pilot Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the state government will introduce a resolution against the CAA in the budget session beginning Friday.

DES49 RJ-SINHA CAA 'unconstitutional, must be withdrawn: Yashwant Sinha Jaipur: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is "unconstitutional" and the central government must withdraw it, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha said on Thursday. DEL27 UP-SONIA-AMETHI UP: Sonia, Priyanka meet kin of those killed in road accident near Amethi Amethi (UP): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday met the families of those who were killed in a road accident near here.

DEL36 UP-CAA-OPPN Oppn slams UP CM for warning to anti-CAA protesters Lucknow: The opposition parties on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for warning anti-CAA protesters that "azadi" slogans raised by them will be treated as sedition. DES42 UP-CAA-FIR FIR in Lucknow against 100-125 unidentified women for anti-CAA protests Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against 100-125 unidentified women for allegedly violating prohibitory orders by participating in anti-CAA protests in Ujariyaon locality in Gomti Nagar here, police said.

DES43 UP-LD NADDA Nadda says Cong suffering from 'mental bankruptcy', dares Rahul to speak 10 lines on CAA Agra (UP): Newly elected BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday slammed the Congress for opposing the CAA, saying the leadership of the party was suffering from "mental bankruptcy" and dared Rahul Gandhi to "speak even ten lines" on the amended law. DES36 UP-CAA-LD AMU Action sought against AMU Dean for 'threatening' students Aligarh (UP): The students' coordination committee of the AMU on Thursday burnt an effigy of the varsity's Dean near Baab-e-Syed gate and demanded police action against him for allegedly threatening students opposing the CAA.

DES28 UP-CONG-CAMPAIGN Cong to launch campaign in UP to highlight farmers' issues Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address five rallies in Uttar Pradesh during a three-month long statewide campaign to highlight farmers' issues, party sources said on Thursday. DEL8 HR-VIJ-CID Always maintained CM is supreme, he can take away or divide any dept: Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said he has always maintained that the chief minister is supreme and can take away or divide any department, hours after he was stripped of the charge of CID.

DES18 HR-HOODA-KHATTAR Khattar govt doing no work except squabbling over who controls which department: Hooda Chandigarh: With Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij stripped of the charge of CID, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday hit out at the Khattar-led BJP-JJP government, saying it was doing no work except "squabbling over" who controls which department..

