SCB Medical College Hospital devp work to start in March

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the Rs 1,000-crore developmental work of SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack will commence in March. Patnaik also said the existing ring road around Cuttack city will be converted into six lanes.

He said "every inch of the 424 acres created after reclamation of land from Mahanadi River" will be utilised to add cultural, aspirational and technological value in the life of the people of Cuttack. "The reclamation of land from our lifeline Mahanadi, has created once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to breathe fresh life into the core of our ancient city," Patnaik said.

The chief minister said the Odisha government will draw up a decongestion plan for Cuttack with wider roads, better accessibility, public spaces, utility and modern infrastructure. The SCB Medical College Hospital will be expanded by acquiring additional land from water resources, skill development and fisheries departments, an official said.

In November last year, Patnaik had announced a package of Rs 1,000 crore for development of the SCB Medical College Hospital..

