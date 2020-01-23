23 units producing non-biodegradable items closed in J-K: PCB

Over 20 units producing non-biodegradable items have been closed in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pollution Control Board (PCB) said on Thursday. PCB Member Secretary B M Sharma informed this at a meeting to review the functioning of the Board.

Sharma said special efforts have been made by the Board to deal with non-biodegradable items and 23 units, which were producing these banned items, have been closed so far. "Regular monitoring of air and water is being done at designated sites and reports are being sent on portal of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)," he said.

Commissioner Secretary, the Department of Forests, Environment and Ecology, Sarita Chauhan urged the Board to play a more proactive role in spreading awareness among stakeholders and people. "Duties and roles have to be fixed for the implementing authorities in order to make compliances to various environmental norms,' she said.

She added that the Board would issue directions to the authorities concerned to make sure that common Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) are installed in all existing and upcoming Industrial Estates and PCB would guide them in this regard.

