UP: Ward councillor's guard killed by bullet fired from constable's gun

A ward councillor's private guard was killed here by a bullet fired from the gun of a police constable, who was deputed for the elected representative's security, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of January 22 and January 23 at the residence of councillor Vedpal Yadav alias Bedoo Pahalwan in Ghaziabad's Bamheta village.

Private guard Pankaj was killed by a bullet from the .30 carbine of Constable Ajay Kumar and police are trying to ascertain whether it is a case of accidental firing, DSP Atish Kumar said. He said a case of murder has been registered based on a complaint by Pankaj's father Rajesh Rajput, who has alleged that he was killed in a "well planned way".

Pankaj was shot when he was sleeping in a room along with another guard Anil Kumar and the constable, the DSP said. He said Pankaj was taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Noida. He was declared brought dead, the DSP said.

Ajay Kumar was posted at Vedpal Yadav's residence in June 2017 after the ward councillor's son Jogendra Yadav and nephew Jugani were shot dead, he said. In his complaint against Anil Kumar and the constable, Rajput said it is not a case of accidental firing but Pankaj was killed in "well planned way".

The matter is being probed, police said.

