Be prepared for all contingencies, Army chief tells troops during maiden LoC visit

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:45 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:45 IST
On his first visit to the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir after assuming charge, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday interacted with the troops and asked them to remain prepared for all contingencies. He also met Lt Governor G C Murmu at Raj Bhavan here and discussed issues concerning effective management of internal and external security, particularly in the context of infiltration attempts and the ongoing anti-terrorist operations, officials said.

Gen Naravane took charge as Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on January 1 and arrived here on Wednesday evening on a two-day visit to the newly created Union Territory. Accompanied by General-officer-commanding, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, he visited troops along the LoC to review the prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, a defence spokesperson said.

Gen Naravane was briefed by General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Harsha Gupta and some commanders. He also interacted with the soldiers and lauded their unwavering dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism.

Earlier in the day, the Army chief visited headquarters of the Northern Command at Udhampur where he was briefed by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on the prevailing situation along the LoC and also in the hinterland. Gen Naravane appreciated the efforts of the Northern Command to meet the challenges posed by inimical elements, the spokesperson said.

"The need to remain prepared for all contingencies was reinforced by the COAS," the spokesperson said, adding that he also expressed satisfaction over the people friendly measures undertaken by the Army. A Raj Bhavan spokesman said during his meeting with the Army chief, Murmu appreciated the synergy between the Army, other security forces and the civil administration in maintaining law and order.

The Lt Governor lauded the Army's role in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of Jammu and Kashmir while conducting successful anti-terrorist operations in coordination with local police and central armed police forces in the hinterland, the spokesman said.

