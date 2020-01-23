'Mentally unsound' man chasing kites stuck in godown; rescued Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI): A 32-year-old man, apparently of unsound mind, has been rescued from an abandoned godown here a week after he fell into it while running on its rooftop to catch a kite, police said on Thursday. He was rescued on Wednesday after the gate-keeper heard cries from the godown and alerted the locals who in turn called the police.

On Sankranti day on January 15, the man, who seemed to be mentally unsound, accidentally fell off the asbestos roof of the godown after climbing its top to catch drifting kites, police inspector P Yadagiri told PTI. He has since been stranded there without food and water, the official said.

The trapped man suffered injuries from the fall and was hospitalised. His condition is said to be stable now, the inspector added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.