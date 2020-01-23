Jharkhand cabinet expansion on Friday postponed on CM's plea:

The expansion of the Hemant Sorenministry slated for Friday has been postponed following arequest of the chief minister, Raj Bhavan sources said here onThursday

"The cabinet expansion has been postponed on therequest of the chief minister. A new date has not been set asthe CM has to recommend another date," they said

Soren called on Governor Droupadi Murmu and urged herto postpone Friday's programme as his mind is "grief-stricken"at the killing of seven villagers at Burugulikera by"Pathalgarhi" movement supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

