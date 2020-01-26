Left Menu
Development News Edition

71st R-Day: Google's vibrant doodle showcases diversity, harmony of India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 10:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 10:13 IST
71st R-Day: Google's vibrant doodle showcases diversity, harmony of India
Google marks India's 71st Republic Day with a doodle Image Credit: ANI

Internet giant Google on Sunday dedicated a special doodle to mark the 71st Republic Day, which captured the country's vibrant diversity, rich sartorial and cultural heritage as well as its beautiful bio-diversity. The multi-hued doodle, with a dominant blue tone, depicts iconic monuments interspersed with images of famous music instruments and dance forms.

The Internet behemoth is known to mark landmark occasions and life and times of celebrated personalities with a special doodle on its homepage. The six letters of the word Google have been portrayed colourfully and using images of India's national bird and an iconic south Indian dance form.

In the six letters of G-O-O-G-L-E, first 'O' has been represented with a peacock, second one with a face of Kathakali dancer, and the 'L' with a traditional musical instrument 'sitar'. The rest of the three letters carry colourful images of life in India, making the logo of the search giant stand out, against a rich tapestry of the backdrop.

In the background, on top an image of Humayun's Tomb, a World Heritage Site, can be seen while India Gate with an auto-rickshaw and a pedal-rickshaw figure in the lower portion of the backdrop. Kites fly in the back of the logo, while a woman dancer strikes a pose atop the letter 'E'.

Google India also tweeted the special doodle and wished people on the occasion. The doodle, illustrated by Singapore-based guest artist Meroo Seth, highlights the rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites the diverse Asian subcontinent -- from its world-famous landmarks like the India Gate, it said.

It also depicts a "wide array of fauna such as its national bird (the Indian peafowl); to classical arts, textiles, and dances -- all coming together to find harmony amongst their differences," Google said in a description shared on its page. Republic Day marks the completion of India's transition from the British Raj to an independent republic.

"It also represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to complete freedom," by the Indian National Congress in 1929. "Festivities embody the essence of diversity found in one of the world's most populous nations, celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events displaying national pride. Happy Republic Day, India!" it said.

The 2019 Republic Day doodle was a 3D impression and had depicted the iconic facade of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan in the backdrop, flanked by trees, reflecting the flora and fauna that resides on its sprawling campus. Google had also marked the 65th Republic Day with a doodle featuring 'Jaanbaaz', BSF's motorcycle daredevils who delight the crowd at Rajpath with their famous pyramidal formation that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Gaza City, Jan 26 AFP Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday warned the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence. We firmly declare that the dea...

Alibaba's Taobao takes down overpriced face masks on its marketplace

Alibabas Taobao marketplace said on Sunday that it has removed sales of face masks from shops that show unstable prices or false advertising, as prices for the products surged as Chinese consumers race to protect themselves from the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020