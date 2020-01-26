Left Menu
Dhanush gun system on Republic Day Parade for first time

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 'Dhanush' gun system, commanded by Capt. Mrigank Bharadwaj, was part of the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath for the first time on Sunday. The 155mm/45 Caliber Dhanush gun system is a towed Howitzer designed indigenously by the Ordnance Factory Board.

The gun with a maximum range of 36.5 km has the capability of automatic gun alignment and positioning. The gun, which is equipped with inertial navigation system and advanced gun sighting system, has been designed to meet futuristic requirements of the Army.

