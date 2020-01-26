Man accused of raping 5-year-old girl arrested in Mumbai

A man accused of raping a five-year-old girl in Matunga has been arrested by the police in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday. According to police, the accused person has been identified as Aatique Naushad.

The man is accused of raping and attacking a five-year-old in Matunga last week. The victim had gone missing from Matunga on Wednesday and was found injured a few hours later. The minor girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

Further investigation is underway in the mater. (ANI)

