Meghalaya CM shares development plans with people on R-Day

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday shared with people his government's vision for the state in the next 10 years and said he was committed to improve the living conditions of all individuals. Addressing the Republic Day function at Polo Grounds here, he said the vision had six pillars - human development, primary sector rejuvenation, infrastructure expansion, entrepreneurship promotion, environmental protection and governance reforms - and extensive work was underway to strengthen each of them.

In a departure from tradition, the chief minister, this year, unfurled the Tricolour here, as Governor Tathagata Roy was currently on leave. Contending that the state's core strength lay in the fact that 75 percent of its three-million population were aged below 34 years, Sangma said his government was taking all measures to "impart quality education and skill-based training" to the youth.

Identifying "high-value tourism" as a driver to boost the state's economy, the chief minister said several projects have been taken up under the Centre's Swadesh Darshan Scheme to increase visitors' footfall. "We realize the potential the tourism sector holds and the need for exponential investments in the sector," Sangma said, while taking pride in the fact that Meghalaya was recently recognized as the 'favorite emerging destination in India' at the 'Conde Nast Traveller India Readers' Award 2019.

"Externally aided projects have been approved for the development of experiential eco-tourism. Also, tourism circuits and destinations will be developed in collaboration with local communities," he said, adding that direct flights between Delhi and Shillong will be available from March. On road projects, the chief minister said that his government had received Rs 1,729 crore during 2018-19 and 2019-2020 to ensure connectivity across the state.

Insisting that his government was making necessary preparations to host National Games 2022, he said funds of Rs 200 crore from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had been cleared by the Expenditure Finance Committee and was waiting for approval by the Union Cabinet.

