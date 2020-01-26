Left Menu
Sikkim a model state for maintaining peace & harmony: Governor

  • Gangtok
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 13:52 IST
  • Created: 26-01-2020 13:49 IST
Sikkim a model state for maintaining peace & harmony: Governor
Governor Ganga Prasad on Sunday said Sikkim has become a model state for others to emulate for maintaining peace and harmony. Prasad said this in his brief speech after unfurling the national flag at the 71st Republic Day function here.

"Sikkim has assimilated development, peace, harmony and security. There is no problem like communal riots or strikes in the state. It's a model state for others to emulate," he said. Prasad also hailed Sikkim for being the first organic state of the country.

The governor said that the state government has accorded top priority to development at the grass root level by laying down essential infrastructure like roads, drinking water, health and housing facilities for the people living in rural areas. The fruits of development have become a reality for the people of Sikkim due to the far-reaching policies of the state government, Prasad said, adding that the growth of industrial and service sectors has provided new vistas of opportunities for the local people in a state which has been dependent on agriculture for sustenance for decades.

The state government is also making efforts to develop its tourism capacity by introducing home stays in the rural areas in order to generate income for the rural people, he said.

