Stunts by police personnel highlight of Guj's R-Day function

Daredevil stunts performed by police personnel on motorcycles and horses, tableaux showing achievements of Gujarat and cultural events marked the state's 71st Republic Day event held at Rajkot in Saurashtra on Sunday. State Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state ministers and senior government were present at the function held at the Racecourse Ground.

A large number of people were present to witness the event held in the morning. After unfurling the tricolor, the governor inspected the guard of honor in an open jeep, with Rupani accompanying him.

The governor received salute from 28 platoons. As many as 922 policemen took part in the event along with the platoons of the Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard, police commandos, and state reserve police jawans, among others.

Teams of policemen and policewomen performed daredevil stunts on motorcycles and horses. School students presented various cultural programs.

Tableux showcasing the achievements of the state were also part of the parade. Talking to reporters later, Rupani said, "Parade, cultural events and stunts by police were part of the Republic Day function in Rajkot. It was celebrated in a very enthusiastic way." The Republic Day was also celebrated with fervor in other parts of the state.

A group of senior citizens and children unfurled the tricolor by standing in seawater off Porbandar coast, while students of Jamnagar took out a 'tiranga yatra' holding 111- meter long national flag. Political parties also celebrated the day at their party headquarters in the state.

