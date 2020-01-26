Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stunts by police personnel highlight of Guj's R-Day function

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 14:09 IST
Stunts by police personnel highlight of Guj's R-Day function

Daredevil stunts performed by police personnel on motorcycles and horses, tableaux showing achievements of Gujarat and cultural events marked the state's 71st Republic Day event held at Rajkot in Saurashtra on Sunday. State Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state ministers and senior government were present at the function held at the Racecourse Ground.

A large number of people were present to witness the event held in the morning. After unfurling the tricolor, the governor inspected the guard of honor in an open jeep, with Rupani accompanying him.

The governor received salute from 28 platoons. As many as 922 policemen took part in the event along with the platoons of the Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard, police commandos, and state reserve police jawans, among others.

Teams of policemen and policewomen performed daredevil stunts on motorcycles and horses. School students presented various cultural programs.

Tableux showcasing the achievements of the state were also part of the parade. Talking to reporters later, Rupani said, "Parade, cultural events and stunts by police were part of the Republic Day function in Rajkot. It was celebrated in a very enthusiastic way." The Republic Day was also celebrated with fervor in other parts of the state.

A group of senior citizens and children unfurled the tricolor by standing in seawater off Porbandar coast, while students of Jamnagar took out a 'tiranga yatra' holding 111- meter long national flag. Political parties also celebrated the day at their party headquarters in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal of the century will not...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020