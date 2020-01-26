Left Menu
Naxal violence declined in C'garh due to vigilant cops: Guv

  • Raipur
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 14:32 IST
  26-01-2020
Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday said that Naxal violence and other crimes have declined in the state due to vigilant police force and several initiatives in justice delivery. In her Republic Day address to the state at the Police Parade grounds here, Uikey also hailed the government's three-pronged strategy of "trust, development and security" to improve the law and order situation in the state.

"Vigilant police force and justice delivery initiatives have resulted in reduction of Naxal violence and other offenses. The Naxal rehabilitation action plan of the state has been made more attractive," she said. "With its three-tier strategy of trust, development and security, the state government has improved the law and order situation in the state. Several steps like giving weekly offs and response allowance to police force have boosted their morale," she said.

Besides, public awareness campaign is being run to prevent crimes related to chit funds, human trafficking and cyber crimes. The state has established a new paradigm of community policing through its initiatives like Janamitra, Village Defence Committees, Senior Citizen Cell, Women's Help Desk etc, she added.

Lauding various schemes of the state government, the governor said, "My government has taken such a new initiative in the last one year, due to which every citizen's confidence of getting equal opportunity and justice has gone up." The state government is primarily focused on ensuring relief to the most backward regions, weakest sections and needy people of the state. Returning acquired land of villagers in Lohandiguda (Bastar), hike in remuneration for tendu leaves collection to Rs 4000 per standard sacks,reviewing canceled forest rights claims, withdrawing criminal cases against tribals, purchase of 22 minor forest produce on support price, nutrition campaign and many other decisions were taken in this direction, she said.

The decisions of purchasing paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and loan waiver have also encouraged the farmers, she added. "There has been a tremendous expansion of road infrastructure in the state. In one year, construction of 28 major bridges were completed while 119 are in progress, she said.

Earlier, the governor unfurled the tricolour and received the guard of honor from the joint parade of the various units of security personnel including CRPF, CISF, ITBP, Maharashtra Reserve Police Force and Chhattisgarh Armed Force, and National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, Scout and Guide students at the Parade Ground.

