JNU's first girls NCC battalion present guard of honour to VC on Republic Day

The girl's unit of the National Cadet Corps, newly established at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, on Sunday presented guard of honour to Vice-Chancellor M Jagdesh Kumar at the varsity on the occasion of Republic Day.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 26-01-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  Created: 26-01-2020 14:37 IST
JNU introduces its first NCC's 3 Delhi Girls Battalion cadets. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The girl's unit of the National Cadet Corps, newly established at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, on Sunday presented guard of honour to Vice-Chancellor M Jagdesh Kumar at the varsity on the occasion of Republic Day. Fifteen out of 18 girl cadets in the first batch of the NCC unit - '3Delhi Girls BN NCC'- presented the guard of honour.

"Today is a special day and it is a great feeling. This year is also our golden jubilee. This is the first time that we have established a girl's unit in JNU. 15 cadets participated in the guard of honour," the vice-chancellor told ANI. Referring to the motto of NCC which stands for 'Unity and discipline', the chancellor said, "It is important for all of us to work together to keep our country united and be disciplined."

Kumar said they will further establish a boys' unit of NCC and hoped more students would join. "As an academician, we would like to see our students excel in the area of expertise they choose and we are all working towards that goal," the VC added.

Expressing her happiness over leading the first women NCC unit at JNU, Ashi said, "This is a great feeling and we are elated. Our entire team has performed really well. We have been practising it for long. The atmosphere was really motivating. I am happy that JNU has introduced its NCC wing." The 18 cadets have been selected from the various schools of JNU.

JNU campus saw a violent incident on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

