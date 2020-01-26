Tiger mauls to death man, cow in MP's Umaria

A tiger mauled to death aman and his cow in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh onSunday, a forest department official said

The incident happened in Akamaniha village, some 40kilometres from the district headquarters, close to theBandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, he added

"Narbad Singh (35) was grazing his cow near the forestwhen a tiger attacked them. Before villagers could come totheir rescue, the tiger had killed them both. It fled into theforest after a crowd descended on the spot," said Nourojabadpolice station inspector Rakesh Uike.

