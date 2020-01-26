Bharat Parv, celebrating spirit of India, starts at Gyan Path in Delhi
Bharat Parv, a festival celebrating the spirit of India is being held from January 26 to 31 in front of the Red Fort at Gyan Path and the Red Fort grounds with the objective of encouraging Indians to visit different tourist places in the country and inculcate the spirit of 'Dekho Apna Desh'.
The Central theme of this year's Bharat Parv is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Celebrating 150 Years of Mahatma Gandhi'.
It will be open to people from 5 pm to 10 pm on January 26 and from 12 noon till 10 pm on the remaining days. The event has many attractions like display of tableaux of Republic Day parade, the performance by armed forces bands, tourism theme pavilion by state governments, handicraft and handloom stalls, food courts and cultural performances.
An official release said that the entry to the Bharat Parv is free though the visitors will be required to show their identity proof for entering the event venue. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
