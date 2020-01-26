Left Menu
Development News Edition

R-Day passes off peacefully in Kashmir, main function presided over by Guv's advisor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 19:13 IST
R-Day passes off peacefully in Kashmir, main function presided over by Guv's advisor

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated in Kashmir on Sunday amidst tight security with the main function in the Valley being held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, where Lieutenant Governor's advisor Farooq Khan presided over the function, but most mainstream politicians stayed away. Advisor Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the national flag.

This was the first Republic Day after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was withdrawn on August 5 last year and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories. Most of the mainstream politicians stayed away from the function as top leaders of regional parties like the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party are under detention since August 5.

Braving chilly weather conditions, continents of police and other security forces took part in the parade after Khan was given the guard of honour. Addressing the gathering, Khan paid rich tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar who gave the Constitution which guarantees rights to every citizen without discrimination on the basis of caste, colour, region or religion.

He also paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to preserve the country's sovereignty. He said introduction of Back to Village program, a unique initiative to register and address public grievances at people's doorstep, witnessed huge participation and the officers of the civil administration reached out to every corner of the UT.

Under the programme, he said, a number of developmental projects have been taken up, some have been completed while others are nearing completion. To strengthen the democracy at the grassroots level and to involve people in decision-making process for development, he said Panchayat election were conducted across Jammu and Kashmir, but the highlight of 2019 was holding of the first ever Block level Development Committee Elections.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for exhibiting keenness in the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir, the advisor said the Central government has taken a slew of measures in this regard. Khan said that government is keen to develop sports infrastructure to provide platform to the youths so that they can showcase their talent at national and international level.

For this purpose, stadia and playgrounds are being developed across Jammu and Kashmir at Panchayat and district level, he said. MA Stadium, Jammu, has been developed to meet international level and Bakshi stadium, Srinagar, is also being developed as a world class football stadium.

He said Agriculture and Horticulture sectors, being the backbone of the economy, are being developed by way of introducing various schemes including High Density Plantation and Market Intervention Scheme and the divisional administration is making every effort to address the grievances of the growers and farmers. The advisor hailed the police department for maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir and lauded the efforts of the people who are working for peace and prosperity of the UT.

Later, Advisor Khan awarded Basketball player, Ishrat Akhter who represented the country in Thailand recently. PTI MIJ TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash - TMZ

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in China.The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangero...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020