Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha tribals announce protests for various demands

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 19:21 IST
Maha tribals announce protests for various demands

Opposing the bullet train and the Samruddhi corridor projects in Maharashtra, tribals on Sunday announced that protests will be held for various pending demands, including forest rights, for "real azaadi". Earlier in the day, thousands of tribals from Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik districts gathered at Usgaon near Bhiwandi where they announced the "second freedom struggle" beginning February 17 from Thane district.

"Tribals have not become free in true sense since 1947. The practice of bonded-labour is still prevalent. Many tribals are illiterate. They were never given forest rights," said local tribal leaders while addressing a public meeting. Shramjeevi Sanghatna founder Vivek Pandit said they will now "grab freedom as days of discussions are over".

On the occasion, many women tribals shouted slogans like "Desh ki Janata bhuki hai, yeh Azaadi joothi hai". Pandit said tribals are against the bullet train project which connects Mumbai with Ahmedabad as well as the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur super communication highway or the Samruddhi Corridor.

"The second freedom struggle will continue till August 15, 2022," he said. Sanghatna president Rambhau Warana said committees will be formed in villages to garner support for the planned demonstrations.

"We will march to the Mumbai residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray if the government fails to take cognisance of our protests," tribal leaders said. Bhoomi Pujan or ground-breaking ceremony for the memorial of tribal leader Birsa Munda was performed on the campus of the Sanghatna..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash - TMZ

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in China.The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangero...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020