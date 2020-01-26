Maha tribals announce protests for various demands

Opposing the bullet train and the Samruddhi corridor projects in Maharashtra, tribals on Sunday announced that protests will be held for various pending demands, including forest rights, for "real azaadi". Earlier in the day, thousands of tribals from Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik districts gathered at Usgaon near Bhiwandi where they announced the "second freedom struggle" beginning February 17 from Thane district.

"Tribals have not become free in true sense since 1947. The practice of bonded-labour is still prevalent. Many tribals are illiterate. They were never given forest rights," said local tribal leaders while addressing a public meeting. Shramjeevi Sanghatna founder Vivek Pandit said they will now "grab freedom as days of discussions are over".

On the occasion, many women tribals shouted slogans like "Desh ki Janata bhuki hai, yeh Azaadi joothi hai". Pandit said tribals are against the bullet train project which connects Mumbai with Ahmedabad as well as the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur super communication highway or the Samruddhi Corridor.

"The second freedom struggle will continue till August 15, 2022," he said. Sanghatna president Rambhau Warana said committees will be formed in villages to garner support for the planned demonstrations.

"We will march to the Mumbai residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray if the government fails to take cognisance of our protests," tribal leaders said. Bhoomi Pujan or ground-breaking ceremony for the memorial of tribal leader Birsa Munda was performed on the campus of the Sanghatna..

