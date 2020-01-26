Light rain likely in parts of Guj on Jan 27-28: IMD

Light, unseasonal rain is likely to occur in parts of the Saurashtra region and in Vadodara district in Gujarat over the next two days due to a cyclonic circulation over parts of Rajasthan and a trough in south Gujarat, a Met department official said here on Sunday. During this period, maximum temperatures in Gujarat might go up by by 2-3 degree Celsius, followed by a gradual fall in the minimum temperatures over another two days.

"There is a cyclonic circulation on Rajasthan, and a trough over south Gujarat. Due to the interaction of these two conditions, there is a likelihood of a light rainfall in Dwarka and Porbandar districts in Saurashtra region, as well as in Vadodara in the next two days," said Jayant Sarkar, Director, Ahmedabad Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMC). He said a rise in the maximum temperatures is expected during the next two-three days, which will bring down cold.

Meanwhile, Naliya in Kutch district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 10 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours ended on Sunday evening. The temperatures in Gandhinagar during this period stood at 11 degree Celsius, Keshod 11.6 degree Celsius, Deesa 11.4 degree Celsius and Ahmedabad 12.9 degree Celsius..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.