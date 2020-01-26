Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands form human chain in city against CAA, NRC on R-Day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 19:47 IST
Thousands form human chain in city against CAA, NRC on R-Day

Thousands of people from different communities formed an 11-km-long human chain from north to south of the city on Sunday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, people assembled around 15 junctions in the city from Shyambazar to Golpark to form the human chain for 10 minutes at noon.

Organised by United Interfaith Foundation India (UIFI), an inter-faith group comprising leaders of different religious communities in the state, the event witnessed an "overwhelming response" as people from all walks of life participated in it. "People held the national flag, read out from the Preamble of the Constitution, chanted 'Jana Gana Mana', 'Saare Jahan Se Achha, Hindustan Hamara' and 'Jai Hind'. They took the pledge to safeguard the tenets of the Constitution which calls for secularism, equality, non-discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, community," UIFI General Secretary Satnam Ahluwalia told PTI.

A sizeable section of the participants was the youth and women while many passers-by spontaneously took part in the programme. "Large gatherings were at Ripon Street, Mullick Bazar, Park Street and Park Circus with children also holding hands of their parents," he said.

Shabina, a woman standing in the human chain along with her 13-year-old son and husband at Raja Bazar crossing, said, "I have learnt about the programme only on Friday evening and decided to come with my family. We are Indians and remain united despite attempts to divide us." On the occasion of the Republic Day, left-wing students of universities and colleges in the city took out a rally from Nakhoda Masjid to Jorasanko, the birth place of Rabindranath Tagore. Protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed NRC, they took a pledge that "they will not allow the country to be divided again".

"Nakhoda Masjid represents cosmopolitan and inclusive character of Kolkata on Eid and other festivals while Tagore began his 'padayatra' against partition of Bengal from Jorasanko to Baghbazar in 1905. Hence, in the troubled times, we chose the two places," Sayan Chakraborty, a student of Presidency University, said. Rallies by the left organisaitons to save the Constitution and also protest against the CAA and the proposed NRC were also taken out in northern parts of the city on the day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash - TMZ

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in China.The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangero...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020