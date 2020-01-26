Retired Army major feted for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund drive

A retired Army officer was felicitated at a Republic Day function in Thane district in Maharashtra for asking people to donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and raising Rs 7 lakh in a single day at a marriage reception. Since 1949, Armed Forces Flag Day is observed across India on December 7 to honour martyrs and serving personnel.

Major Pranjal Jadhav (retd), who is also the Thane District Army Welfare Officer, had asked people to contribute to the AFFDF, and a woman donated Rs 7 lakh, collected as gifts at her wedding reception. The details of the woman or when the wedding reception took place were not revealed by district officials.

Jadhav was felicitated at a function at Police Grounds on Sunday by Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde for collecting the maximum amount in the region for the AFFDF. The AFFDF has been constituted by the Union government for the welfare and rehabilitation of the ex-servicemen (ESM) community.

There are more than 30 lakh ESM including 6.5 lakh widows nationwide, and around 60,000 ESM are added every year due to early superannuation. The fund is used to provide facilities to the ESM community through a medium of welfare schemes..

