Shipping Min tableau goes from 'Kolkata Port Trust' to 'S P Mookerjee Port' in 3 days

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 21:44 IST
The Republic Day tableau of the Shipping Ministry themed on 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust carried its old name till the full-dress rehearsal three days ago, but the float on Rajpath on Sunday was represented with its rechristened identity -- Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port'. Sources said that changes were made in the last few days.

Kolkata Port Trust was recently renamed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Mookerjee, the founder of Jan Sangh. Trade unions at the Kolkata Port Trust have protested against the decision, saying the move will hurt the history of the organisation.

During the unveiling of the tableau recently, it carried the name 'Kolkata Port Trust' in Hindi and English, with a logo of its sesquicentenary next to it bearing tag line -- '150 Years - Glorious Past. Vibrant Future'. "During the full-dress rehearsal too, the old name reflected on the tableau. However, the name was changed in the last few days to its new nomenclature -- Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust'," a source said.

The Ministry of Shipping also tweeted picture of the tableau which was part of the parade, showing the new name mentioned on its sides. "Ministry of Shipping's Tableau showcasing Glorious Past and Vibrant Future of #150YearsOfKolkataPort - was one of the main attraction on the Rajpath today during #71stRepublicDay Celebrations. It was appreciated by one and all present there! #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDayIndia," it tweeted.

The float depicts a sea dock with labourers and engineers working on site in the backdrop of the iconic Howrah Bridge of Kolkata, and the iconic click tower of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), along with containers. The tableau of the Ministry of Shipping was part of the total of 22 tableaux, 16 of various states and Union Territories, and six of various ministries and departments chosen for this year's January 26 parade.

The tableaux were unveiled on Wednesday at an event held at Delhi Cantonment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 had announced the rechristening of the Kolkata Port Trust after Mookerjee, drawing criticism from the opposition camp which said he was more of a "name-changer" than a "game-changer".

Modi, while addressing the 150th anniversary programme of the Trust, had invoked Mookerjee and B R Ambedkar, saying their contributions had led to the development of the country post Independence, but suggestions made by them were not implemented after they resigned from the government. "I announce that the Kolkata Port Trust will now be known as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. He was the father of industrialisation in India, a man who made sacrifices for one nation and one Constitution," Modi had said while addressing the ceremony at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

