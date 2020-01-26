Left Menu
Bhupesh Baghel hoists national flag in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoisted the national flag on the occasion of 71st Republic Day at Lalbagh Parade Ground in Jagdalpur.

  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 22:01 IST
  • Created: 26-01-2020 22:01 IST
Bhupesh Baghel (Picture Courtesy Twitter).

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoisted the national flag on the occasion of 71st Republic Day at Lalbagh Parade Ground in Jagdalpur. Baghel said that the success of Republic lies in the participation of public and realization of their dreams.

"Every time I visit Bastar, Sarguja or any other rural areas, I get to learn something new. Lohandiguda visit taught me about enactment of Model Rehabilitation Act, which led to state government's decision of returning the lands to tribal people," he said. Baghel further made three new announcements to "make the upcoming generation more aware and empowered."

"When UPA government was in power, the provision to teach children in their mother-language as much as possible was included under 'Right to Education Act 2009'. Ironically, no proper initiative was taken in the state in this direction. From the upcoming academic session, proper arrangements will be made to teach children of primary schools in their local dialects-languages such as Chhattisgarhi, Gondi, Halbi, Bhatri, Sargujiya, Korva, Pando, Kudukh, Kamari and others," Baghel said. "To make children aware of the provisions of the Constitution of India, Preamble of the Constitution will be recited after morning prayers at the schools, and discussion on related topics will be held. Programmes such as symposiums on life story of great personas of Chhattisgarh will also be held," he added.

He added that the biggest reason behind the heights of development that India has touched in last seven decades is our Constitution. Baghel said that bigger panchayats have been reorganized and 704 new panchayats have been carved out, which includes 496 scheduled areas. We have constituted a high-level Committee for development and empowerment of PESA areas.

The Chief Minister further said that we have pledged to uplift the most backward region of the state at first, and have chalked out extensive action plan to alleviate poverty and its effect from the region. As per the estimates of RBI and World Bank, percentage of poor people in districts of Bastar division is between 50 and 60 percent, whereas the national average is nearly 22 per cent. Baghel said that based on the recommendations of Justice AK Patnayak Committee, formed to relieve innocent tribal families of the false criminal cases, 313 people have been relieved. In future as well, this committee will ensure justice to a large number of people. He said that review of dismissed claims under Scheduled Tribe and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Forest Rights) Act-2006 has also given a ray of hope to thoughts of families. (ANI)

