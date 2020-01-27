West Bengal govt tables anti-CAA resolution in Assembly
The West Bengal government on Monday tabled a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Assembly. The resolution appeals to the Union government to repeal the amended citizenship law and revoke plans to implement NRC and update NPR.
State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee introduced the resolution in the House around 2 pm. Three states - Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab - have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.
The law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Partha Chatterjee
- Citizenship (Amendment) Act
- BJP
- NPR
- Rajasthan
- Punjab
- Kerala
ALSO READ
BJP should declare that they have no link with book
BJP hits out at Maha govt for issuing notice to school for organising CAA event
Clash erupts between BJP leader, SDPI workers in Kerala's Idukki
Punjab: 'Missing' posters of BJP MP Sunny Deol seen in Pathankot
BJP party office set ablaze in WB's Asansol