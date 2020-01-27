Gang of 8 dacoits arrested in Bengal, weapons seized

A gang of eight dacoits was arrested with a cache of weapons in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday. The gang was apprehended while they were allegedly plotting to loot shops selling gold ornaments in the Joynagar area on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

He said the gang was also planning to commit dacoity in Purba Medinipur district's Kolaghat. "Two improvised countrymade guns, six rounds of live cartridges and two sharp weapons were seized from their possession," he said, adding that the arrested persons are residents of different areas of South 24 Parganas district.

Tools used for cutting shutters and an autorickshaw in which traveled were also seized, the officer said. Police officers of Purba Medinipur district have been apprised of the apprehension, he said.

The accused have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the officer added.

