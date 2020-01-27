Left Menu
India cherishes very special friendship with Bhutan, ties will continue to deepen: Modi

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-01-2020 18:06 IST
India cherishes very special friendship with Bhutan, ties will continue to deepen: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India cherishes its "very special friendship" with Bhutan and expressed confidence that ties between the two countries will continue to deepen in the future. Modi was responding to Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering's Republic Day wishes to India.

"Extremely touched by the lovely Republic Day wishes @PMBhutan! You have wonderfully highlighted the unbreakable bond between our nations. India cherishes the very special friendship with Bhutan and I am sure our ties will continue to deepen in the times to come," Modi tweeted. In his message, Tshering had said that Bhutan has drawn "immense inspirations" from India's journey over the decades.

"Dear friends in India and beyond, In your journey over the decades, we have drawn immense inspirations. In your friendships, we sought courage. In your magnanimity, we have solicited confidence," he had said. As India celebrates the auspicious Republic Day, he and the people of Bhutan take the opportunity to offer their gratitude, Tshering said, adding that Bhutan heartily prays that India continues to see more peace and prosperity.

