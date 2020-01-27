IMD forecasts moderate rain, thundershowers in Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers for the next two days. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal on January 28 and January 29, and at one or two places in coastal and north interior Odisha, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The IMD also said dry weather very likely to prevail in the districts of south interior Odisha and as a result there will be a chill in the air on January 30 and 31. Dense fog may engulf some places also, it said. The temperature will rise from January 31, the IMD bulletin said.

A report by the weather office also said that four places in the state recorded temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Monday. Sonepur recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius followed by Phulbani (8.3), Angul (8.6) and Titlagarh (9.6).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded minimum temperatures of 13.3 degrees Celsius and 12.5 degrees Celsius respectively, it said..

