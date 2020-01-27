Left Menu
Coast Guard ship 'Annie Besant' arrives at Chennai port

  Chennai
  Updated: 27-01-2020 19:16 IST
Coast Guard ship 'Annie Besant' arrives at Chennai port

Coast Guard ship 'Annie Besant' arrives at Chennai port (Eds: rpting after correction in headline) Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI): Coast Guard ship Annie Besant, which was commissioned recently by the Defence Ministry, was given a grand welcome on its maiden arrival here on Monday. The ship has been named in honour of theosophist and champion of women's rights during the freedom movement, Annie Besant.

The ship was received with 'pomp' and 'splendour' on her arrival to her base port at Chennai by top officials of the Coast Guard District headquarters, a release said. The third fast patrol vessel of 'Priyadarshini' class has been indigenously built and was commissioned by Defence Secretary, Ajay Kumar on January 12 in Kolkata.

The 48.9 metre long ship is equipped with state-of-the-art navigational and communication equipment and sensors. The vessel has an Integrated Bridge Management System and has 40/60 Bofors gun with a 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Gun fitted to enhance its fighting efficiency.

The ship carries one Rigid Inflatable Boat and one Gemini Boat each and can undertake maritime operations. It is manned by five officers and 34 men and will be commanded by Commandant (JG) Sunny Deo.

The vessel has been placed at Chennai under the administrative and operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

