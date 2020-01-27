Woman kills mother-in-law in Rajasthan's Jaipur

A woman allegedly murdered her mother-in-law in a residential complex on the Sikar road here, police said. An altercation took place between Reena (30) and her mother-in-law Manni Devi (52) over some issue after which the accused hit the victim with an object, leaving her dead, they added.

Reena's husband alleged that she had an illicit relationship with his father Bhanwar Lal (55), which was being objected by her mother, Additional DCP Bajrang Singh said. "The allegations of illicit relationship between Reena and Bhanwar Lal were also levelled by relatives of Manni Devi. Reena has been detained and the role of Bhanwar Lal in the murder is being examined," he said, adding that the matter was under investigation.

Reena is the mother of two children. PTI SDA RDK

