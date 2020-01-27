Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold conditions persist in north India, rains likely in Delhi-NCR

  • PTI
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 21:07 IST
Cold conditions persist in north India, rains likely in Delhi-NCR

Cold conditions persisted over north India on Monday with tourist spots Kufri and Manali in Himachal Pradesh recording sub-zero temperatures and the mercury in Delhi likely to dip in the next two to three days due to light rains. Parts of Rajasthan received rainfall. The weather department has issued a 'yellow' warning for rains and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the maximum settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity shot up to 100 per cent during the day. The temperatures are expected to dip in next two to three days and light rains are predicted on Tuesday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 345, falling in the 'very poor' category.

Winds gusting up to 25 kmph are expected on Tuesday, likely to ameliorate pollution levels. Himachal Pradesh witnessed cold and dry weather with Kufri and Manali recording sub-zero temperatures.

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 13.4 degrees Celsius. Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali (minus 3.4) and Kufri (minus 2 degrees Celsius).

The minimum temperature in Dalhousie and Shimla was 0.9 degrees Celsius and 1.7 degrees Celsius respectively. The weatherman issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain and snowfall for Tuesday. It had also forecast rain and snowfall in middle and high hills of the state till Friday.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life". Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates possibility of a severe weather. The residents of the Kashmir Valley got a slight respite from intense cold wave conditions, with the minimum temperature in Srinagar settling above the freezing point as against the previous night's minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Srinagar city at 0.6 degrees Celsius was above the freezing point for the first time in recent days and it was 1.6 degrees above normal for this part of the season. In Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir, the minimum settled at 0.8 degrees Celsius, an increase of 1.5 degrees from the previous night's minus 0.7 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, where the minimum temperature was minus 10.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest recorded place in the Kashmir valley, while the mercury settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg. Leh in Ladakh Union Territory recorded a low of minus 18.4 degrees Celsius and the nearby Drass registered a minimum of minus 27.8 degrees Celsius.

Cold conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana with a fog cover at some places, including Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala, Bathinda, Mohali, Adampur and Karnal. Adampur in Punjab was the coldest place in both states. It registered a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, was 7.5 degree Celsius, one degree above normal. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 5.5, 6.1 and 7.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pathankot, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows at 6.9, 5.4, 6.8, 7.4 and 6.7 degrees Celsius respectively. In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 5.8, 7.2 and 6.6 degrees Celsius respectively, upto two degrees below normal.

Minimum temperatures of Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa settled at 5.9, 8 and 9.2 degrees Celsius respectively. In Uttar Pradesh, Bahraich and Kanpur recorded the lowest night temperature at 4.4 degrees Celsius each and the Met department has predicted rain or thundershowers at many places over western UP and at a few places in its eastern region on Tuesday.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, and a high of 24.8 degrees Celsius. Rains lashed parts of Rajasthan with 2.1 mm in Bikaner, 0.6 mm in Churu and 0.5 mm in Sri Ganganagar.

At a low of 10.2 degree Celsius, Sri Ganganagar was the coldest place in the state followed by Jodhpur at 10.7 and Dabok at 10.9 degrees Celsius. Churu, Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota recorded 12.1, 12.2, 12.4 and 12.6 degree Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature at most of the places in Rajasthan was recorded between 19.8 and 28 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DNA tests show Belgian ex-king is father of artist, lawyer says

DNA tests have revealed that Belgiums former King Albert II is the biological father of Belgian artist Delphine Boel, a lawyer for the retired monarch said on Monday, putting an end to a decade-long paternity claim. Albert, who abdicated si...

Iran is preparing a site for a satellite launch -minister

Iran is preparing a site for launching a satellite, Irans Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Monday, highlighting a program the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile d...

EU will 'never, never, never' compromise on single market -Barnier

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator on Monday warned Britain that the bloc would never, never, never compromise on the integrity of its single market, adding London had underestimated the costs of leaving.Some British politicians ha...

UPDATE 1-Super Bowl to feature Trump, Bloomberg and corporate America battling for attention

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the National Football Leagues Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, billionaire presidential candidates will battle for attention while big brands bearing positive messages hope t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020