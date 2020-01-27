Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to focus on ethical and sustainable tourism: Rajasthan minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 21:26 IST
Need to focus on ethical and sustainable tourism: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan has only exploited around 20 per cent of its tourism potential, state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said on Monday. The minister was speaking during a session on 'Sustainable and Responsible Tourism' at the Jaipur Literature Festival here.

"There is a need to focus on ethical and sustainable tourism by way of which we leave minimal impact on the places we visit," Singh said. The minister said Rajasthan had the maximum number of heritage hotels in the country. Special concessions are being extended by the state to heritage properties that have contributed to tourism. Smaller interventions can take us a long way towards practising responsible tourism, he added.

"Without losing money and making heavy duty investments, we can make a conscious effort to source food locally, employ locals and involve the global community. By recycling waste, valuing our water and electricity, reducing plastic waste we can keep culture and environment at the heart of our businesses," Singh said. The minister said the government of Rajasthan was in the process of formulating a 'New Tourism Policy', taking initiatives to maximise, socialise and economise benefits to the local communities, conserve natural resources, protect heritage and begin awareness campaigns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi stresses the importance of de-escalation in the region

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the importance of de-escalation in the region, according to a statement from his office.The PM also condemned attacks that t...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. MLB Networks Jon Heyman said the Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right...

DNA tests show Belgian ex-king is father of artist, lawyer says

DNA tests have revealed that Belgiums former King Albert II is the biological father of Belgian artist Delphine Boel, a lawyer for the retired monarch said on Monday, putting an end to a decade-long paternity claim. Albert, who abdicated si...

Iran is preparing a site for a satellite launch -minister

Iran is preparing a site for launching a satellite, Irans Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Monday, highlighting a program the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020