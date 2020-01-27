Need to focus on ethical and sustainable tourism: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan has only exploited around 20 per cent of its tourism potential, state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said on Monday. The minister was speaking during a session on 'Sustainable and Responsible Tourism' at the Jaipur Literature Festival here.

"There is a need to focus on ethical and sustainable tourism by way of which we leave minimal impact on the places we visit," Singh said. The minister said Rajasthan had the maximum number of heritage hotels in the country. Special concessions are being extended by the state to heritage properties that have contributed to tourism. Smaller interventions can take us a long way towards practising responsible tourism, he added.

"Without losing money and making heavy duty investments, we can make a conscious effort to source food locally, employ locals and involve the global community. By recycling waste, valuing our water and electricity, reducing plastic waste we can keep culture and environment at the heart of our businesses," Singh said. The minister said the government of Rajasthan was in the process of formulating a 'New Tourism Policy', taking initiatives to maximise, socialise and economise benefits to the local communities, conserve natural resources, protect heritage and begin awareness campaigns.

