Maha: Cops commits suicide in Chandrapur

A constable allegedlycommitted suicide by consuming poison in Chandrapur districtin Maharashtra on Monday, an official said

Mangesh Jawkulnwar (35) of Rajura police station, some20 kilometres from Chandrapur headquarters, consumed liquorlaced with poison near a farmhouse on Rajura-Chandrapur road,he said

A case has been registered and probe was underway, headded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

