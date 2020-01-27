Leopardess found dead in Chandrapur, may have been run over

A leopardess was found deadalong Ghosari-Modholi road near Tadoba-Andheri Tiger Reservein Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday evening

The leopardess, around one-and-half years old, hadmultiple injuries on the spine and head and may have been runover by a vehicle while crossing the road, an official said

PTI CORBNM BNM

