U'khand Congress secretary resigns

Uttarakhand Congress Committee Secretary Harish Dhami on Monday resigned from his post bringing infighting in the party's unit to the fore. Dharchula MLA Dhami said he resigned from the post as the new members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) were given more importance despite the fact that they have never won an election.

The new PCC team announced on Saturday includes almost all main party leaders. Dhami, known to be close aide of AICC general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat, is a three time MLA from Dharchula seat in Pithoragarh district.

He denied that Rawat told him to to step down from the post. "Harish Rawat is no doubt my guru but I take my own decisions," Dhami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.