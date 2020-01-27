Maha cop threatens to self-immolate after being transferred Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI)A Nagpur policeman sent a letterto his superiors on Sunday seeking permission to commit self-immolation as he was pained after being transferred along withalmost 40 others for inability to solve a series of thefts inthe city's Zone IV police area, an official said

However, head constable Sandip Sharad Gundalwar (52)of Hudkeshwar police station has been told that his grievanceswould be looked into and has been persuaded against taking anydrastic step, said DCP Nirmala Devi

He was transferred on January 25 for failure to cracka case of January 23 in which a woman was stabbed while on amorning walk and looted, an official said.

