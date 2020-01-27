Engineering student commits suicide in Ghaziabad

A third year engineering student allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his room in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Monday. Rideesh Diwedi, a native of Allahabad, allegedly took the extreme step after being informed by his college authorities that he will not be permitted to appear in examinations due to low attendance, they said.

The engineering student was living with his two friends at Mahagun Puram society in Kavi Nagar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Atish Kumar told PTI. On Sunday night, Diwedi's friends found the body in his room and immediately informed the police, the DSP said.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said. Diwedi's colleagues told police that he was depressed after the college authorities informed him that he will not be allowed to appear for the examinations, the DSP said, adding that an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.