JNU seeks explanation from Sharjeel Imam over FIRs registered against him

JNU Chief Proctor has directed Sharjeel Imam, a PhD student at Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences, to meet Proctorial Committee not later than February 3 to explain his position in connection with FIRs lodged against him by the police in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:43 IST
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:43 IST
JNU student Sharjeel Imam (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

JNU Chief Proctor has directed Sharjeel Imam, a PhD student at Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences, to meet Proctorial Committee not later than February 3 to explain his position in connection with FIRs lodged against him by the police in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states. FIRs were registered against Imam for his alleged controversial speech delivered during the students' protest at the Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A series of videos went viral on social media in which Imam was heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this." "It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

