BSF shoots down Pak drone along IB in Jammu

The Border Security Force on Monday night shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu, officials said. The drone was in a forward post in Arnia belt here, they said.

IG BSF, Jammu Frontier, N S Jamwal told PTI that it is a drone-like flying object without a camera. "We are investigating it," he said.

