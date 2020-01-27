Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire licence fees reduced by 92 percent in West Bengal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 23:05 IST
Fire licence fees reduced by 92 percent in West Bengal

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Monday said the state government has decided to slash fire licence fees by 92 per cent. The state government reduced the fees uniformly in four categories where fire licences are required, he said.

"The new rates will make registration more affordable. There will be a uniform reduction of 92 per cent in all the four categories," Mitra said after a cabinet meeting held at the state assembly on Monday.

The first category includes residential buildings, educational institutes, art galleries, dharmashalas and libraries. In 2017, the fire licence fee for these establishments was Rs 53.80 per square metre of floor area. Now, it has been made Rs 4.35, he said.

For hospitals, research centres, guest houses and nursing homes falling under the second category, the fee was Rs 80.70 per square metre of floor area. "It is reduced to Rs 6.52 per square metre," the minister said.

Fire licence fee for ports, airports, shopping malls, offices and markets which fall under the third category was Rs 107.60 per square metre of floor area in 2017. The government decided to bring it down to Rs 8.07 per square metre, Mitra said.

In the fourth category, the fee for outlets of hazardous substances such as fireworks has been reduced to Rs 13.05 per square metre of the floor from Rs 161.40, he said. The annual "special fire fee" was reduced to a nominal amount after several requests were made to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by the small and medium scale businessmen to slash it, Mitra added. PTI SCH BDC BDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as virus stokes economic concerns

U.S. stocks fell more than 1 on Monday as investors worried about the economic impact of a virus outbreak in China as containment efforts including travel bans have been put in place in the worlds second largest economy after the country ex...

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Jan 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Imbibing a glass or two of your favourite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming...

ANALYSIS-'Stunning defeat': Fujimori's ghost fades in Peru after legislative gamble

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra took a gamble last year when he shuttered Congress after a bruising battle over a corruption crackdown with opposition lawmakers allied to the powerful Fujimori political dynasty.The gamble paid off. Vizca...

Amazon emissions lowest from indigenous and protected lands, scientists say

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Jan 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Indigenous lands and protected areas in the Amazon rainforest account for just 10 of all carbon emissions from tropical forests spread across the nine countries of the Amazon ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020